Cancer walk

Breast cancer survivors walk during the sixth annual Breast Cancer Awareness 5k at Lions Club Park in Killeen on Saturday.

 Hunter King | Herald

Over 500 people gathered at Lions Club Park off Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen on Saturday morning for the Sixth Annual Breast Cancer 5k Walk hosted by the Killeen chapter of the NAACP. 

Survivors, fighters and others showed their support for breast cancer awareness by walking or running in the 5k.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

