Killeen was named the most patriotic city in Texas by Insurify, an online car insurance shopping platform, according to a press release.
The award recognizes a community in each state with the highest percentage of current and former military service members, according to Insurify data.
To determine the most patriotic community in each state, Insurify analyzed more than 900,000 auto insurance applications that indicated whether any individual named on the policy was a current or former service member.
The resulting data set was analyzed to determine the percentage of residents in each community who identify as current or former military, and the top-ranking city in each state was identified.
“Within the Central Texas Region, the City of Killeen has a long history of providing tremendous support to our soldiers and their families,” said Keith Sledd, Executive Director of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance. “It is easy to understand why the City of Killeen was selected for this honor.“
More information about the award, and the full list of recipients, can be found at insurify.com/blog/insights/patriotic-city-awards.
