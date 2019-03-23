Tammy Roberts was hired as Animal Services Manager and started earlier this month, Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine told the Herald Friday.
Roberts has more than 20 years of experience in animal services. She has worked in both municipal animal services and Humane Society operations, primarily in north Texas, Shine said.
The Animal Service Manager is in charge of the daily operations and activities of the Animal Services Division, including overseeing all Animal Control personnel and volunteers.
Roberts started the job on March 11.
