Rose Short

Killeen native Rose Short advanced into the Top 10 on "The Voice" Tuesday night after she performed "Maybe I'm Amazed" by Paul McCartney on Monday.

 Courtesy of "The Voice"

After yet another amazing performance on "The Voice," Killeen resident Rose Short has once again stolen the hearts of fans and advanced to the next round of competition.

On Monday, Short performed "Maybe I'm Amazed" by Paul McCartney, which was chosen for her by fans of the show as part of Fan Week.

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.