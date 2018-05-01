Killeen administrators are unconcerned about citywide dips in annual property values, saying the figures released Friday by the county appraisal district are preliminary and historically conservative.
During a presentation to the Bell County Commissioners’ Court on Thursday, the Bell County Appraisal District said Killeen’s property values have dropped .96 percent in 2018 to around $5.7 billion in total value assessed.
Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said Tuesday the preliminary decrease didn’t accurately reflect property value growth in the city based on past experience.
“Property values are not decreasing,” Shine said. “Our experience is that the Chief Appraiser takes a very conservative approach in estimates. Typically, the certified tax roll returns higher than the preliminary estimate.”
Bell County chief appraiser Marvin Hahn said the preliminary values said Killeen’s values were low-ball estimates and didn’t necessarily reflect the final values that will be certified this summer.
“We always withhold value from those estimates because it gives us some breathing room to make adjustments,” he said.
In Harker Heights, where significant property value increases along Farm-to-Market 2410 in 2017 caused outrage among business owners, property appraisals have dropped 1.97 percent year over year to more than $1,8 billion.
Killeen Independent School District property appraisals have dropped .73 percent to $7,66 billion.
Central Texas College property appraisals have dropped 1.09 percent to $8,3 billion.
Bell County properties as a whole saw a .89 percent increase in value to around $17.7 billion.
Unlike last year, Hahn said there were no targeted areas in Killeen or Harker Heights that were seeing abnormally large increases or decreases in value.
According to Hahn, the district mailed notices to property owners whose parcel values have changed Friday.
As outlined in the Texas Tax Code, any property owner may protest the value of their property before an appraisal review board. Hahn said the deadline to file a protest with the district is May 15 or 30 days after a notice is received.
The appraisal review board, which is assigned by 169th District Court Judge Gordon Adams, will begin hearing protests June 25 and property values are expected to be certified by the district’s board of directors July 13.
For more information on protesting your property values, visit www.comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/protests.
