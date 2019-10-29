Ruiz

Austin Ruiz performs an exam on Killeen resident Lia Shapiro at his Killeen optometry clinic in February. Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ruiz to the Brazos River Authority board of directors.

Austin Ruiz, a Killeen optometrist and Harker Heights resident, was one of eight people appointed to the Brazos River Authority board of directors by Governor Greg Abbott.

“I just feel honored that the governor chose me to serve the district,” Ruiz said.

