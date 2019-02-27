Killeen residents will soon have a new option to get some exercise ... for free.
The Killeen City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night in favor of the city to construct an outdoor fitness court at Lions Club Park.
In September, city staff applied for a grant from the National Fitness Campaign for the court, a workout amenity that has been installed in over 100 locations nationwide. The total cost of the fitness court to include installation is $135,000. However, the National Fitness Campaign has awarded the city of Killeen a grant in the amount of $30,000. Also, the city has agreed to partner with the Junior Service League of Killeen to accept its contribution of $75,000 toward the project. The remaining $30,000 will be funded via the Governmental CIP from remaining bond funds designated for park projects, according to the city.
City spokewsoman Hilary Shine said Wednesday there is no firm construction date or timeline, “but we anticipate starting by this summer.”
According to city documents, the square-shaped court is an outdoor bodyweight circuit training system that allows users to exercise on built-in equipment.
Designed for people of all fitness levels, the court will provide free public access to an outdoor fitness facility, according to the city.
A smart phone application provides instruction and allows for visitors to challenge “other users of Outdoor Fitness Courts across the country,” according to the city.
