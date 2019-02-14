Killeen patrol officers will switch to 12-hour shifts on the road starting April 1 after more than 70 percent of the city’s sworn officers agreed in early January to the new policy, the department said.
As the department battles a steady loss of sworn officers — the department had 24 fewer officers in January than it did 48 months earlier — it is making the change to help put more officers on the streets during shifts and decrease call loads, leadership said.
“The reason is to enhance officer safety by having more officers on the road at any given time,” KPD Assistant Chief Margaret Young said in an email in January. “This will allow for backup to arrive quicker and decrease the calls per officer as well as the number of reports per officer, thereby decreasing the workload per officer.”
But the president of a newly merged local police employee association said the move from an eight- to 12-hour shift could further erode officer morale and make retention even more difficult for prospective and current officers.
Bobby Castillo, who was recently elected from membership ranks to head the Killeen Police Employee Association-Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, said officers made the move to help the city get more officers on the street as operational budgets remain strapped.
“The majority of the officers waived their rights that would’ve prevented the city from working them in excess of 40 hours in an effort to work with the City to help relieve some of the stress and pressure of being understaffed,” he said. “Although this alone will not fix the attrition issues, it is another sacrifice the officers are voluntarily making.”
Castillo represents 241 law enforcement officers and was elected to his post Jan. 29.
Waivers signed
On Jan. 18, KPD officers were given a Fair Standards and Labor Act 207K form that would allow them to waive their rights to a capped 40-hour work week. Seventy-four percent of waivers issued were signed and returned to the department by Jan. 19, Young said.
According to federal labor law, a simple majority of authorized civil service public safety employees must agree to waive their 40 hour work week rights before their department can institute an adjusted policy.
Waiving a cap of 40 hours allows departments to stack shifts in a different arrangement than the typical “five-on, two-off” schedule. The only stipulation is that a civil service employee cannot exceed 80 hours on duty in a 14-day period.
While the move will allow the department to put officers on longer shifts, it will also limit the need for overtime. According to the waiver form, officers cannot claim overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours in a week.
Under the new schedule, overtime only kicks in after 80 hours worked in 14 days, with officers then being eligible for 1½ times regular pay.
Castillo said the new shifts were planned to get more officers on shift at any one time, but represented a significant sacrifice on the officers’ behalf.
“Not only do (officers) place their lives on the line every single day, they have now agreed to increase the time they are away from their families on the days they work but have also prepared to make child care adjustments accordingly,” he said.
Numbers dwindling
As the department prepares to make the shift change, it has struggled to fight a steady decrease in sworn officers that has depleted its ranks.
Between August 2017 and January, the department saw 23 sworn officers either resign or retire, dropping patrol ranks down to a concerning size.
Castillo said the departure of so many officers has had lingering effects on the ability of the department to adequately staff its shifts and limit its attraction for new officers.
“Undoubtedly, the number of officers leaving the department has added to the morale problems the Association members were already dealing with,” he said. “When an employee leaves employment with KPD, there are repercussions to the community.”
Among the 23 departures in that time, more than half left with five years of experience or more on the force. In total, the departures equate to 127 years of experience that have walked away, according to department rolls.
Castillo said officers have complained about lower than average compensation and depleted staffing as the primary morale hits in recent years.
“Low staffing levels and a lower compensation package than other nearby agencies are among the most important issues plaguing morale among our members,” he said. ”When employees leave KPD, it creates a public safety issue and financial burden to the citizens of Killeen. Fewer personnel lead to decreased manpower, which leads to increased stress among the officers.”
But in addition to the flight of sworn officers, the department has also seen a drove of civilian staff leave the department in less than a year and a half.
Between August 2017 and January, 29 employees have resigned, retired or been dismissed. One died during their employment, according to department figures.
Among the positions lost were six communications employees, multiple animal control officers, an evidence manager and technician and a clerk.
Castillo said he sees his role as association president as helping to bridge the gap with the city of Killeen’s leadership, showing them what needs to be done to attract and retain qualified employees.
“There is no doubt morale is low amongst the employees of the KPD,” he said. “The association is hoping to build a sustainable relationship with the City Leaders to help address some of the issues leading to the low morale before the problem gets much worse than it is.”
