The Killeen Police Department’s Mobile Command Center will be in the parking lot of Academy, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday accepting donations for the department’s holiday donation drive, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The donation boxes for Blue Holiday and the KISD Homeless Awareness and Response Program will be at the location.
