It can be challenging for a police officer to deal with levels of stress much higher than the average person’s, but help might be getting a little easier to find.
The Killeen Police Employee Association is forming a professionally-trained Peer Support and Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team that will be aimed at giving officers ways to manage anxiety, lack of sleep, worry, depression and even suicidal thoughts, all in a confidential setting and at no charge, said the organization’s president.
Already four KPD officers have been to the training, including three current officers and one retiree.
“They’re the first to learn the ropes, to learn how to start their own peer support groups,” said Bobby Castillo, Killeen Police Employee Association president. Castillo has been with KPD for more than 12 years.
He said the next step is to create a KPEA policy regarding the use of the program, and then have meetings with KPD leadership to talk about implementation within the department.
“We’ll reach out to surrounding departments and offer our team’s services,” he said. “Just within the month we got a request for assistance for an employee from another agency.”
The program is in the “building phase,” Castillo said, but within the year the team will be available for all KPD officers and other local agencies, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The department has a chaplain's service and the city offers counseling to employees in need, he said.
“Mental health is the elephant in the room that no one wants to talk about,” Castillo said. “Police officers need the support; they need help sorting out their feelings. Officers have 20 years to retirement continually responding to worse and worse crimes, looking at [graphic] pictures, listening to testimony from nurses about sexual crimes, all without downtime to reflect.”
Castillo said being a police officer is not unlike being in the military. While on the job, police officers are required to live in a higher level of awareness, like a platoon sergeant walking through a Vietnamese jungle.
“It can be years of dealing with death and seeing what people can do to other human beings but you don’t want to be seen as weak for asking for help,” Castillo said. “The reality is that police officers have a statistically higher likelihood of mental illness and suicide. Large numbers of officers have a macho outlook where nothing is supposed to bother them. But if it doesn’t, then there’s something wrong.”
Castillo reminds people about the Temple Police Department officer who took his own life in May.
“I hope we can prevent these tragedies in the future,” Castillo said.
Training is offered by Blue H.E.L.P., a nonprofit organization that holds training sessions and conferences to educate people about mental health issues in the law enforcement community.
Even before the program is in place, Castillo said officers can message KPEA on Facebook or call the department and leave a message for him.
“I understand the battles officers face,” he said. "Anytime any officer needs help we’ll accommodate them."
