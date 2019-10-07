CRIME graphic

A man who died of a gunshot wound on Friday was identified as Simeon Onesimus Shaw, according to Killeen police Monday night.

Shaw, 36, was found lying wounded in the 1800 block of Mulford Street by officers responding to a 911 call about a shooting victim about 11 p.m. Friday, according to police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.

