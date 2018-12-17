A driver’s failure to yield led to a 69-year-old biker being taken by helicopter to a Temple hospital after a collision with a vehicle Saturday at the intersection of Cunningham and Elms roads, Killeen police said Monday.
On Saturday, Killeen police received a call at around 4:39 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle.
Upon arrival, officers said they located a red motorcycle and a male operator in the roadway.
A preliminary investigation revealed the red Yamaha Motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of Elms Road approaching Cunningham Road when a black Toyota Tacoma pickup failed to yield right-of-way at the stop sign on Cunningham and drove into the intersection, striking the right side of the motorcycle.
The biker was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in critical condition, police said.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said the condition of the biker is unknown.
