The death of a Killeen infant is under investigation after police found the child unresponsive in the 5700 block of Dan Drive on Monday.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene at around 12:15 p.m. in response to a 9-1-1 cardiac call. While officers were en route, they were advised the infant was not breathing and CPR was in progress.
Paramedics on scene immediately transported the infant to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights, where the child was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown.
According to NBC-affiliate KCEN News, the mother of the infant said her son died while in the care of his babysitter and was 8 months old.
An autopsy has been ordered and an investigation into the death is ongoing, police said.
