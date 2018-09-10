Killeen police continue to investigate the disappearance of a Killeen mother and daughter after the department posted a missing person notice online last week.
On Friday, KPD posted a photo seeking information on the disappearance of Brittany Robinson, 30, and Sophia Freeze, 3, on Aug. 26.
In the post, the department does not identify the pair’s last known location or any other information in the search. Robinson was described as a black female around 5-foot-8-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Sophia was described as a black female around 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.
On Monday, Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez forwarded the Herald’s questions to the department’s Criminal Investigations Division on updates in the search.
Those questions were not returned by press time Monday.
“I do know (detectives) are actively investigating this case,” Miramontez said in a text.
