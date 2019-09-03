The Killeen Police Department is investigating a stabbing in north Killeen Tuesday morning. The incident took place in the 800 block of North Eighth Street near the Richard Milburn Academy, a charter school.
At 9:15 a.m. police received a call for a stabbing victim. They saw one man suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics airlifted the man in critical condition to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
