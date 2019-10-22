The Killeen Police Department conducted a speed enforcement detail Tuesday morning on eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between the Trimmier Road and W.S. Young Drive overpasses in Killeen. Nine total officers with the traffic unit pulled over motorists in the five-hour detail.

Ofelia Miramontez, KPD spokeswoman, notified residents of the enforcement detail Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.