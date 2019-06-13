A Killeen police officer was indicted by the Bell County grand jury on Wednesday, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department.
Sarah Hydorn was charged with injury to a child and the officer was placed on administrative leave without pay, according to KPD.
Hydorn, a six-year veteran with the department, turned herself in to the Bell County Jail today and her bond was set at $25,000 by Justice of the Peace Theodore R. Duffield.
“This temporary leave is not intended to reflect an opinion on the merits of the case. It is in accordance with Civil Service Law. The department will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter,” KPD Chief Charles Kimble said in the release.
“Because this is an open case, there will be no further information released, interviews given or
further comments at this time,” according to the press release from KPD.
Hydorn graduated from the KPD Police Academy in June 2013.
In an unrelated case, a former Killeen police officer was indicted by the grand jury last week.
In that case, former KPD officer Anthony Custance who was charged with the third-degree felony offense of tampering with physical evidence stemming from a no-knock warrant that resulted in the death of 40-year-old James Reed in Killeen earlier this year.
Custance — who was a member of the department’s Tactical Response Unit when the raid happened — is accused of firing shots in the back of Reed’s home at 215 W. Hallmark Ave. in February. According to police, these rounds did not result in any injuries but were not in compliance with the planned operation. Custance resigned from the force during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.