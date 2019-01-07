Killeen police released details Monday about a weekend traffic accident that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
On Saturday, at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stan Schuleter Loop and Old Farm-to-Market 440 in reference to a crash involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, they were told that a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound in the outside lane on Stan Schlueter Loop when a silver Toyota Camry, traveling eastbound on Stan Schlueter Loop in the center turning lane with a yellow flashing light, failed to yield right of way and made a left turn, causing the motorcycle to strike the right front of the Camry. The impact caused the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected, according to Killeen police.
The operator of the motorcycle was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in critical condition. One of the two occupants of the Camry reported minor injuries. The operator of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet, police said.
