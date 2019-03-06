Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are requesting the community's assistance locating 13-year-old Justin Pinner.
He is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Pinner was reported missing Feb. 15. He was last seen in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Pinner, they are asked to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.
