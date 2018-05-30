Another year and another hot summer without a public pool in west Killeen.
This summer marks three years the Pershing Park Pool at 1105 Bonnie Drive has been closed for repairs, leaving the city of Killeen with two public pools and a splash pad to cater to its more than 140,000 residents.
In 2017, Director of Community Services Brett Williams said the pool was scheduled to be re-imagined as a splash pad, which is a hybrid of playground equipment with water features.
On Wednesday, Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine said funds to re-open the pool facility were not scheduled to be included in the coming fiscal year 2019 budget, leaving open the possibility the compound would remain closed for at least another year.
Pershing Park was one of three public pools alongside the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park and the Long Branch Pool at Branch Drive and Rancier Avenue. There is also a city-operated splash pad at the Long Branch facility.
The aquatics center, which can hold 700 residents at a time, reaches capacity a few days a week during the summer, according to Director of Communications Hilary Shine, with residents often having to wait to get in.
Shine said a $167,500 contract to repair the plaster on the center’s pool has been completed in time for the summer season. The Killeen City Council approved the project Feb. 27. Repairs to the pool’s pump room will be ongoing throughout the summer.
On Saturday, both facilities will officially open for the summer season.
Regular aquatics center hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The center is closed Mondays.
Daily admission is free for children three and younger, $5 for children ages 4 to 16 and senior citizens ages 55 and older, and $7 for adults ages 17 to 54.
Regular Long Branch Pool hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The pool is closed Mondays.
Daily admission is free for children 3 and younger, $2 for children ages 4 to 16 and seniors and $3 for adults.
Both facilities offer season passes and may be rented for private and special events.
The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no entry fee.
Swim lessons are registering now, according to a city news release.
Sessions last two weeks and are $45. Classes are conducted at the aquatics center and run Tuesday through Friday, June 5 through Aug. 10. Morning and evening times are offered. A Parents and Tots Class is available for children ages 6 months to 3 years and their parents.
Call 501-6390 for more information.
For more information on all city aquatics programs and facilities, call 254-501-6537 or visit killeentexas.gov/swim.
