Killeen

Killeen welcome sign.

 Kirsten Farmer | Herald

The 2020 Census is around the corner. Beginning in mid-March 2020, residents can expect to see questionnaires arrive in the mail. Self-response begins March 12, 2020, and continues through July, according to Vernon Catron, media specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau.

This year, residents will be able to answer their census surveys online, over the phone or by mail.

