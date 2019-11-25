Jasper Road

The project intended to close Jasper Road in Killeen has been postponed. City staff confirmed to the Herald Monday afternoon.

 Monique Brand | Herald

The closure of the Jasper Road project is postponed until further notice, Killeen city staff confirmed. 

On Friday afternoon, Killeen city officials released a statement that Jasper Road, from Florence Road to South Second Street in Killeen, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for three days this week.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.