In an effort to bring city employees up to market average, Killeen City Manager Ron Olson proposed a citywide 2.6 percent salary raise as the Killeen City Council received its first fiscal 2019 budget presentation Tuesday.
During an “all-funds summary” at a special council meeting, Olson laid out what he called an “imperfect solution” to the city’s employee pay scale. According to the city, base salaries for every employee category are below market average, or the mean salary for cities of similar size and demographics in Texas.
The city said its worst compensated employees — those in labor and administrative classifications — approach 40 percent below market average. The average for all city employees is 26.7 percent below market average.
In addition to the 2.6 percent blanket raise, Olson said civil service employees in police and fire would receive their standard 8 percent “step” increase and employees with salaries the further away from market average would receive an additional 9.4 percent raise.
For qualified employees, that would equate to a 12 percent raise.
Olson said the raises were a step in the right direction in the city’s move but warned the council that the 2.6 percent increase would likely only keep up with cost of living and not move most salaries toward market average.
“I don’t know if we’re going to gain much ground in the market place,” Olson said.
Major items
The proposed raises were part of the council’s first round of discussions on the budget, which is set for approval Sept. 18.
Olson presented the council with a balanced budget for the second straight year without any major cuts to community services or personnel.
Olson highlighted four major decisions to help balance the budget without significant cuts, including:
Moving $1.75 million from the city’s debt service fund to the general fund reserve to prop up operational spending. The move of unallocated reserves would drop the fund’s reserves from $5.03 million to $3.2 million — or 20.68 percent of the fund’s operational expenses. Olson said the city is working to decrease its overall debt as it pays nearly $16 million in tax-supported debt service alone each fiscal year.
Dedicating police overtime to traffic enforcement and citation generation. Olson said focusing officer time on traffic enforcement had an estimated net gain of $575,000 to city coffers.
Dedicating a position at the Killeen Municipal Court to the recovery of unpaid fines, which Olson said total $305,000. Unfunding five vacant positions throughout the city. Olson said the five positions were chronically unfilled — the longest vacancy was 13 years.
City streets
Despite balancing the budget, the proposed budget again dedicated around $300,000 to deferred street maintenance costs — or around 15 percent of the annual need.
“I wasn’t able to do anything with streets,” Olson said. “We just couldn’t find a solution this year.”
The council is expected to receive an update this month on the state of the city’s roads and the estimated cost of all the city’s street maintenance needs.
The council will hold its first budget public hearing Sept. 4, one week after the council is expected to set the city’s preliminary property tax rate for fiscal 2019. The city will hold a non-mandatory hearing Sept. 11 if changes are made to the budget after the first hearing.
The Hop
At a workshop prior to the special meeting Tuesday, the council discussed allocating more money to The Hop regional transit system, which is facing a roughly $901,000 shortfall in fiscal 2019.
Darrell Burtner, director of urban operations for The Hop, asked the council for $455,749 in funding in fiscal 2019 — around $330,000 more than the current fiscal year — as the system struggled to recoup money from its Medicaid transport contract with the state of Texas.
The Hop has similar funding requests to all cities on its system — hoping to add $652,474 in contributions. If more funding isn’t found, Burtner said, the system is proposing to cut the least active stops on Route 5 and fold popular stops into other existing routes, eliminate Saturday service systemwide, and cut non-peak hour service in Heights and Cove.
Route 5 covers around 12 miles, with a northernmost stop at the Killeen Transfer Station in downtown Killeen, in a geographic area roughly bordered by Hereford Drive to the east, Elms Road to the south and Willow Springs Road to the west.
Despite the increased request, Olson said the city had factored in the increased funding request into its budget proposal but left the ultimate decision on the funding amount to the council.
“By putting that in, I’ve left that decision to the council,” Olson said. “But I’m not sure that’s the right number as of today.”
