Rain is expected to be long gone for the next couple of weeks.
The National Weather Service recorded about 1.89 inches of rain around the Killeen-Fort Hood area after Friday’s downpours. That total was greater for the entire month of April, for which total rain was only 1.05 inches.
But Friday’s rain could prove fleeting. Meteorologist Jason Godwin said Killeen is expected to see below-average rainfall for up to the next four weeks, if any at all.
“Rain is always a possibility,” Godwin said. “There could be some thunderstorms, but for the most part, it’s going to be drier than normal for this time of year.
The Texas Drought Monitor indicates moderate drought conditions throughout most of Central Texas. Godwin said East Texas currently isn’t experiencing the same drought conditions — West Texas, however, was said to be “much worse.”
High temperatures will hover around the 90-degree mark throughout the week.
Monday’s high is expected to be 90 with a low of 64.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for a high of 91 with a low of 66.
Wednesday is expected to have a high of 89 and a low of 64.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 90 with a low of 66.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is about 5 feet below normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about 2 feet below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
