The Killeen area will still see chances for rain this week, but not as much as this past week, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
About a 30 percent for precipitation is slated for Monday and Tuesday, said meteorologist Steve Fano. That will increase to a 60 percent chance on Wednesday, and then a 20 percent chance on Thursday.
Conditions will be much drier than last week, according to Fano. Since Oct. 14, the Killeen area saw about 7 inches of rainfall, readings taken from Killeen Skylark Field indicate.
Temperatures will still remain slightly below normal for this time of year, in the 60s and 70s. Fano said they will slightly rise to the mid-70s by the end of the week.
Monday’s forecast calls for a high of 60 with a low of 50.
Tuesday is expected to have a high of 66 and a low of 54.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be 61 with a low of 53.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 67 with a low of 53.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level is more than 9 feet above normal elevation, and Belton Lake is nearly 13 feet above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.