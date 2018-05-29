The city of Killeen received four outside bids for an ambitious redesign of Killeen City Council chambers that will upgrade video and audio technology, and bring meetings and workshops into a single location.
According to the city’s bid tabulation form online, the city received four bids for the project:
Lorena-based Mitchell Construction, with a base bid of $289,500.
Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey-based AST Construction, with a base bid of $492,222.
Killeen-based FCO Construction, with a base bid of $303,472.
Irving, New York-based Seneca Construction, with a base bid of $583,787.
The city also offered bidders five alternate proposals for additional work on the project.
On April 26, the city posted bid applications online for the project, which the council budgeted a total of $496,028 in the fiscal year 2018 budget. Of that total, $300,000 will come from Public, Educational or Governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise.
The city’s plans for the chambers include accommodations for meetings, workshops and executive sessions at the current facility at City Hall. The redesign would also include new electrical wiring, HVAC, sound, lighting, and cosmetic improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint and window shades.
The current council chambers were constructed in 1995, according to the city, and have had no significant improvements since construction.
In September 2016, the city commissioned an engineering study that found the City Hall building needed $1.87 million in repairs to be completely usable. City Hall, which was formerly an elementary school, was built in 1923.
Following the report, the city floated a number of possibilities for the building, including moving City Hall functions wholesale to the Killeen Arts and Activities Center at 801 N. Fourth St.
In the meantime, the city moved personnel and records from the third floor of City Hall, which is directly above the council chambers.
After bids are evaluated, a contract will be brought before the council for discussion and possible approval at a later date.
