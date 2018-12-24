In his last official act before the Killeen City Council, Bell County Commissioner Pct. 4 John Fisher presented a check last week for the city’s annual cut from child safety fees assessed on county vehicle registrations.
On Dec. 18, Fisher, who is serving out the last month of his 16 years as commissioner, gave the council a check for $158,778.80 that must be used for initiatives benefitting child safety. The county assesses $1.50 for the fee on each registration.
The city of Killeen receives a similar check each fiscal year.
According to FME News Service, the county received $385,105.05 from the fee, which is then allocated to cities in the county based on population figures. The county processed 285,263 registrations last year.
Cities are required to use the funds collected through the child safety fee on crossing guard programs, sidewalks or other child-focused programs. Most cities in Bell County tend to turn this money over to their school district, according to FME, but Killeen uses its cut for pavement marking, sign maintenance and sidewalk renovation.
