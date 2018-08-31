The City of Killeen boil water notice was rescinded Friday for the following addresses:
7801-7907 Tyrel Drive, 301-408 William Tell Drive, 7802-7908 Flanigan Drive.
Water line repairs do not require water service to be turned off, so a boil water order is not necessary.
We apologize for the inconvenience of this rescinded notice and appreciate your cooperation as we repair the water line.
For more information, contact the Water and Sewer Services help line at 254-501-6319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.