Singer 2

Killeen resident Rose Short dropped by the Herald offices to talk about her experiences on "The Voice."

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A Killeen resident has once again advanced to the next round on NBC's "The Voice," a TV show and singing competition.

Rose Short, a 34-year-old singer from Killeen, went head-to-head with Destiny Rayne. Rose sang, "Big White Room" and Destiny sang, "Tell Me You Love Me." Gwen named Rose the winner of the "Knockout" round, which aired on Monday night.

