Rose Short

Rose Short

 NBC

Killeen resident Rose Short, 34, earned a spot on Gwen Stefani's team during the Season 17 premiere of "The Voice" Monday. During the audition, Short sang "Preach" by John Legend.

Short began singing in Germany when she was 5, and her father was stationed there in the military, according to a news release.

