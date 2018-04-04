A local man has taken up issue with the dumpster behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store in north Killeen, and has been fighting for its removal for the past nine months.
“It is an atmosphere of crime,” said Killeen resident Scott Charping. “To me, I feel unsafe. I feel unsafe for my family.”
The dumpster has been a cause of concern for both Charping and the Salvation Army for some time.
The biggest issue the store has is people coming to dumpster dive each night, leaving a mess of trash around the site of the dumpster, which leads to a number of items polluting the nearby ditch that drains into Nolan Creek, said Salvation Army Maj. David Craddock.
People have also used the dumpster as a bathroom, homeless people have been sleeping in or near it, as well as drug-related and sexual activities reported by both Craddock and Charping.
“Our staff will go down — I’ve gone down in the mornings to pick stuff out of the creek,” said Craddock. “We feel we’re not responsible for the actions of the other citizens who are willing to break the law.”
Charping, who has lived with his family in the same apartment that overlooks the back of the Salvation Army on Rancier Avenue for eight years, said that the dumpster wasn’t a problem until it was moved to the back of the building last July. Now, there are people out there literally every night causing problems while his family sleeps just yards away, he said.
Charping brought the issue to the attention of the Salvation Army after his young daughter witnessed a sexual act being performed near the dumpster from his apartment’s front porch.
“Once that thing happened last year with my daughter, I was going to do everything that I can to get it removed,” he said.
Charping said he had reached out to the store to have them move the dumpster back to its original spot, but Craddock would not allow it.
He then contacted a number of departments within the city of Killeen to address the issue of the dumpster. After complaining a number of times, Charping said the city came out on more than 10 occasions to clear out the drainage ditch and clean up the area, but that didn’t solve the root of the issue.
The dumpster is causing somewhat of a feud between Charping and Craddock.
In an email to Craddock that was provided to the Herald, Charping recommended that Craddock should be removed from his position at the Salvation Army.
“The Salvation Army and other officials are not responding,” said Charping. “They’re not taking it seriously either.”
One official, Killeen District 1 Councilwoman Shirley Fleming, did visit Charping’s residence on Monday to view the dumpster and surrounding mess, as well as hear the family’s concerns.
“Something has got to be done about it,” said Fleming.
Some of the solutions that Fleming said can be pursued are either putting a cover on the dumpster to keep people out of it, or moving it back to a spot near the front of the store. Fleming said she would be contacting David Olson, the city’s director of the Public Works Department, to explore these options.
“It about brings me to tears. It’s so wrong for us to be living in trash,” said Charping. “I just feel we have a right to live a normal life.”
