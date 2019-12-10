Community Graphic

A Killeen resident and veteran is taking donations next week for new sleeping bags and blankets that he will give to the Friends in Crisis homeless shelter in Killeen.

James Everard said this is the first time he has done this, but if it is successful he will consider doing it again in the future.

