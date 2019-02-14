Killeen residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Copperas Cove from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Copperas Cove Solid Waste Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116.
Accepted materials include paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, acids, automotive chemicals and automobile batteries.
Materials should be in original containers if possible and should be carefully loaded and secured for transport to prevent leakage or spillage.
Tires from passenger cars and pickups will be accepted for a charge of $3 each. Rims will not be accepted.
This regional event is in partnership with Central Texas Council of Governments and is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
For a list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit killeentexas.gov/recycle.
