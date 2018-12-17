A growing number of vehicle burglaries in Killeen brought several city residents out to a local business Monday evening to discuss the possible creation of more Neighborhood Watch Programs and other crime prevention measures.
“The definite plan is to get more Neighborhood Watch Programs going in the city,” District 4 City Councilman Steve Harris said. “My hope is that even if people aren’t here for a long time, they will make it better for future Killeen residents.”
A handful of Killeen residents met at Marco’s Pizza on Elms Road to discuss a recent uptick in vehicle burglaries, specifically in Killeen’s 4th District. District 4 is located in southwest Killeen and includes many neighborhoods along Clear Creek Road.
“Vehicle burglaries are going up a little bit, along with crimes in general,” Harris said. “From what people have told me, most of the crimes are happening at night, though some of the crimes are happening in the late afternoon.”
Some of the residents in attendance said their vehicles or the vehicles of people they knew had been broken into and burglarized.
“My neighbor actually had his truck stolen two weeks ago the night before he was supposed to deploy,” resident Tavares Bethel said. “Neighbors with security cameras actually have video of the guy in the neighborhood going from house to house checking cars, and he get to my neighbor’s house I guess he just found what he was looking for.”
Bethel said his wife’s car was also burglarized around 3 a.m. the same night his neighbor’s truck was stolen, and he suspects it was the same perpetrator.
“They (the police) did find the truck eventually when someone who works at a convenience store nearby noticed the truck in their neighborhood, and noticed that it was one that is new to the area,” he said. “So they took a picture of it and posted it, and it turned out it was my neighbor’s truck, so they were able to recover it. But they still haven’t caught the guy who stole it.”
Harris also said that several residents in his district have had personal experiences with vehicle burglaries.
He said he noticed multiple people walk into his driveway and look in his car’s windows before walking away or driving off.
“I have even seen a man back up in his car and look into my car’s windows really closely,” he said.
Beyond the implementation of Neighborhood Watch Programs, attendees wanted to know what recommendations Harris had it terms of fostering neighborhood interaction as a way of helping neighbors get to know each other and being invested in helping each other.
Harris said community events like block parties and simple neighborhood hangouts would be good starts to fostering a close-knit community.
Harris said he hopes Monday’s meeting will encourage residents to be more proactive when it comes to responding to potential crimes.
“My hope is that citizens will become more watchful about the protection and safety of their property and other people’s property,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.