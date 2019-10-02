Community Graphic

Killeen residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Temple from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Temple Public Works Department, 3210 E. Ave. H.

Accepted materials include paints, pesticides, herbicides, household cleaners, corrosives, automotive chemicals and automobile batteries. Up to eight car or pickup truck tires without rims will be accepted per household. A $1 surcharge will apply to additional tires.

