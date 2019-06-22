Streets and the homeless shelter were the main concerns of Killeen residents when asked about their funding priorities as the city waits for a proposed budget.
Jack Ralston, who frequently attends Killeen City Council meetings, said the shelter should not be the city’s responsibility.
“If you can’t pay your bills, you can’t give to charities,” he said in a Wednesday interview with the Herald. “We need a balanced budget. We need to pay off debt and maintain our city.”
The Herald conducted an informal Facebook poll June 18 asking whether Killeen residents wanted to know how their tax dollars are being spent by the city.
Out of 321 votes, 86 percent voted yes.
The most common user comments under the post were that it was “the public’s right to know.”
The Herald sought additional comments through emails, phone calls and letters.
The Herald still welcomes correspondence from readers as the budget process continues into September.
STREETS
Starting in July, residents will see a new fee on their utility bill for street maintenance.
The fee — set at a rate of $1.70 per household — is expected to generate $1.6 million each year to be added to the current general fund allocation of about $300,000 for maintenance.
Many readers, like Paul Passamonti, say they are for the fee, but want the city to ensure the public that the fees will solely be put toward street repairs and maintenance.
“The solution of adding a tax on utilities to repair roads was an excellent one because we all use them and/or the sidewalk,” Passamonti wrote in an email. He also advocated for “Creation and maintenance of new sidewalks with built-in bikeways where needed.”
Eighty-three year old Killeen resident Patricia Samson wrote in a June 18 email the street fees will take “too long to accumulate and next year’s budget should set aside a pool of money to fix the streets now.”
Through the Herald’s Facebook poll, Killeen resident Raymond Beecham commented: “It sure doesn’t seem like the roads, job creation, and property tax relief is receiving any type of attention.”
According to the city’s website, the additional funding from the fee “will increase the amount of annual preventative maintenance and decrease the maintenance cycle from 15 years to seven.”
Killeen’s street system is made up of 564 miles of paved and unpaved roads and contains 98 traffic signals, 65 school flashers, hundreds of miles of sidewalk, thousands of signs and many other components.
The fees will apply only to street maintenance and not signs or sidewalks.
Recent developments with the Families In Crisis homeless shelter brought attention to another need.
Passamonti suggested to the Herald in an email a “homeless shelter (to be built) near a health and human services building.”
“Speaking of which, money saved can be used for a transient population/homeless shelter. A shelter by itself is not helpful, because in order to address the issue and help people, an office of human/social services needs to be next to it,” Passamonti wrote.
In a June 20 email to the Herald, Beecham wrote that one focus on the Fiscal Year 2020 budget should be the homeless.
“The homeless are out in 100+ degree weather in their tent cities right now and there has been no relief for them,” he wrote.
Samson wrote the homeless shelter should be a factor in next fiscal year’s budget as the facility “serves our silent and forgotten neighbors.”
“I get it. The city shouldn’t fully be responsible. But I think in the long run, a collaboration should be in the works. These people need hope, and those doors to be closed is just another slap in their face,” Samson said.
Friends In Crisis temporarily closed its doors May 18, citing a funding shortage.
On June 4, the organization’s board vice president Larry Moehnke, told the city council the nonprofit is requesting $10,000 per month, or $120,000 per year from the city, to assist with operation costs. The request included $60,000 in upfront costs to reopen the shelter.
At the same meeting, Assistant City Manager David Ellison said it was too soon to provide information about what the city can contribute to both requests as the FY20 budget is still in its preliminary stage.
OTHER FACTORS
Ralston said three things — water, sewer and waste — are what keeps a city alive.
“Without no water, there will be no city,” he said. “It’s primary function of civilization.”
Passamonti suggested to “cancel the Stan Schlueter (lobbying) group contract because the job of representing Killeen in Austin is organic to the city council.”
The city pays $100,000 a year to the group, headed by Schlueter, a former state legislator. That’s in addition to having Hilary Shine, Killeen’s director of communications as the formal spokeswoman for the city in Austin.
REVENUE
Killeen resident Sarah-Lee Sloufiack said in a phone call to the Herald the city should “find other ways to attract businesses to the city other than strip malls.”
“I’m tired of seeing homes built in areas where it could be a great location for a tech company. I see why Austin is getting our residents and our money,” she said.
Passamonti also said Killeen should focus on ways to bring more business to the city.
“I believe the city should focus on attracting good employers to Killeen. That way residents with degrees or have different skills can find a job without having to commute to Austin or move,” he wrote.
