Community forum

Assistant city manager David Ellison, left, and Jeffery Reynolds, assistant director of public works, right, get ready to speak before the crowd of around 50 people on Monday evening. Debbie Nash-King said community forums are about transparency.

Folks at a community forum at a burger joint in Killeen had food on their minds, and it wasn’t because of the sound of meat sizzling on the griddle.

Murmurs of concern arose when the topic of the closing of the H-E-B in downtown Killeen earlier this month was broached.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.