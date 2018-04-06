The Texas Department of Transportation will begin a project to repair portions of the U.S. Highway 190/Interstate-14 frontage road in Killeen on Sunday.
The project will remove 8-inches of the existing roadway surface and apply an asphalt overlay at various locations on the eastbound frontage road between South W.S. Young and Farm-to-Market Road 3470.
Work will take place alternately on both the inside and outside lanes, Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., weather permitting, according to TxDOT. The eastbound exit to FM 3470 (Stan Schlueter Loop) will be temporarily closed during the overnight hours Monday through Thursday, during the operations on the ramp and intersection. The project is part of a county-wide TxDOT pavement repair project being undertaken by Old Castle Construction, Inc., of Hewitt, at a cost of just over $1 million.
Signage warning of road work and temporary lane closures will be posted and motorists can expect temporary lane closures, flaggers and delays within the project area, according to TxDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.