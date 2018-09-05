Unexpected acts of kindness are seeds of positivity. Even a small painted rock can create a movement.
The Kindness Rock Project is an international mission that started off as a hobby and turned into a call of action. It was founded by Megan Murphy, a women’s empowerment coach. Her passion inspired Sara Holt, a Killeen resident, to start a group.
Sara Holt started the local group Killeen Rocks in June 2016. She wanted to do something meaningful with her retirement.
“My niece told me about the project. When I heard about it, I thought it would be a good project for Killeen,” Hold said.
Killeen Rocks makes and shares kindness rocks in Killeen with donations from the community.
“We held a flashlight hunt behind Gilmore (Senior Center). We hid 2,000 rocks. ... The kids loved searching for them,” Holt said.
Tina Hernandez, another member of the group, painted 1,000 of the rocks by herself. Hernandez is a big member of the group, and regularly reads stories to the younger children. She paints rocks for the story as well. During story time, she passes them around, which keeps children of all ages engaged in the activity.
During the summer, Killeen Rocks hosted “Mommy & Me” paint parties at Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The event started as a biweekly summer activity in May. Now that children are back in school, it’s a monthly event involving a story and rock painting. Organizers will now hold the event in conjunction with Killeen ISD breaks such as Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks.
“This is a great activity for mothers to bond with their sons and daughters. It’s very good that they are doing things to show kids about sharing and caring, because that is how I was raised,” said local resident Nakia Dowdy.
Dowdy brought her son Tylon Dowdy to September’s paint party.
“We do senior paint parties at Bob Gilmore Senior Center. Some of the ladies ask me, “When are you coming back?’” Holt said.
Killeen Rock has a garden at the Killeen Police Department. Some officers grab kindness rocks from the pile and bring them to calls where children are involved.
Overall, Holt’s group is involved in the community, but they want to do more. In the future, Holt would like to work with Killeen Independent School District and Aware Central Texas.
If you find a kindness rock, officials urge residents to spread kindness on social media and hashtag Killeen Rocks, Copperas Cove Rocks, Belton Rocks, Harker Heights Rocks and Fort Hood Rocks.
For more information about the Kindness Rock project, visit www.thekindnessrocksproject.com.
