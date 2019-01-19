For more than 20 years, Killeen’s march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been downtown, starting near City Hall.
On Monday, due to a change in city policy for traffic control funding, the event will be at Lions Club Park in the south part of town.
The policy change caught many off guard.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, event organizer and president of the NAACP’s Killeen chapter, said she was both shocked and frustrated to learn the local chapter of the NAACP would be charged $1,200 for traffic control services that had been offered for free in previous years.
Driver-Moultrie announced Jan. 11 the venue would change.
For more than 20 years, the annual march has been on city streets near City Hall, 101 N. College St., according to Driver-Moultrie, who was elected president of the Killeen NAACP for her fourth term since 2011.
When a permit request for the march was filed in December, signed by then-president of the NAACP, the Rev. Samuel Powell, the question was raised by city staff how the event was run in previous years and how much financial responsibility would fall to the NAACP for the march, Driver-Moultrie said.
“That’s when we told them, ‘We don’t know what you are talking about, we have never been charged for the MLK March,’” she said.
In previous years, the city supported the march by blocking streets and providing police escort at no charge to the NAACP, she said.
It wasn’t until Jan. 11, Driver-Moultrie said, she was informed by Brett Williams, the city’s executive director for community services the NAACP would be charged $1,200 for city services.
At that time, Lions Club Park was offered as an alternate, free location to hold the march.
Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine said the changes are due to the new Governing Standards and Expectations policy outlining city involvement in community events.
“The cost quoted is for police to provide traffic control due to blocking streets.”
The policy, adopted June 27, states the city will support a list of 10 annual community events by providing in-kind services, provided adequate funds exist.
The 10 events specified in Section 2-80 of the Governing Standards and Expectations are The Christmas Parade, the Veterans Day Parade, Wreaths for Vets, the Celebrate Killeen Festival, the Memorial Day Ceremony, Holiday Under the Stars, Killeen Rodeo, Food for Families, H-E-B Feast of Sharing and the Breast Cancer 5K.
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March, which has been running for more than 20 years according to Driver-Moultrie, is not included on that list, while events such as the Killeen Breast Cancer 5K — which Driver-Moultrie helped organize in 2016 — did make the list, despite starting only five years ago.
Driver-Moultrie said her frustration is not directed at any individual in particular, but at the situation as a whole.
The NAACP and many of its members are supporters of each of the community events the city chose to sponsor, they just wonder why several others were left off the list, she said.
“City staff was asked to provide a list of city sponsored or co-sponsored events that occur annually,” Shine said. “City Council reviewed the list by subcommittee and as a body before adopting it.”
Juan Rivera, Gregory Johnson and Steve Harris were the three council members who made up the sub-committee that deliberated over a draft of the Governing Standards and Expectations on Dec. 19, 2017, and again Jan. 22, 2018, before it was put before the main body, according to the City Council minutes.
The minutes state the full council reviewed the new policy on May 22, June 5 and 12 of 2018. With staff recommendations, the 37-page policy was ultimately adopted June 27 with six council members voting in favor, and Council member Steve Harris opposing.
Harris said he disapproved of several parts of the Governing Standards and Expectations, including the exclusion of the march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Juneteenth celebration parade from the list of community events to receive in-kind services from the city as the budget allows.
“I disagreed with quite a few things in the proposal and can’t imagine myself voting in the direction to exclude the two aforementioned parades,” Harris said.
It took more than a year to get a basic policy concerning city actions passed through City Council, according to Mayor Jose Segarra.
The idea had been tabled the year prior because a consensus couldn’t be reached on the wording of several of the sections, he said.
But Segarra said the lack of funding for traffic control for the march was an oversight.
“We do it every year out in front of City Hall,” Segarra said. “In the past, we did a lot of things without a policy in place — you take it for granted.”
Segarra said he has walked in the procession on city streets every year since 2012, and as mayor, he was invited to make an address at the celebration planned to follow the ceremonial march this year.
But Segarra said this is not the first inadvertent shortcoming of the Governing Standards and Expectations enacted this summer, and he anticipates it won’t be the last.
Policies such as the Governing Standards and Expectations should be regularly reviewed and improved, Segarra said. He anticipates one such improvement will be adding the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March to the list of city-sponsored events.
“We want to review it every June, or when a new council member comes in to see if there need to be any changes,” Segarra said. “We’re going to clean it up. I believe it will be unanimous whether we amend the policy now or in June.”
Two additional council members also expressed their desire to see the policy amended.
Council member Shirley Fleming said while she voted in favor of the Governing Standards and Expectations, she had thought the Dr. King day march would be covered. She sees the Martin Luther King Jr. Day march as one of the biggest celebrations of the year, and believes it should start at City Hall.
“I am guilty, I voted for it — I take full responsibility,” she said. “I did not see the march on the list of events, but I took for granted it would always be included and provisions for the march would be made.”
Council member Debbie Nash-King agreed the march should be supported by the city.
“I apologize to the NAACP and anyone else who was offended by this mishap,” Nash-King said. “It was not intentional.”
One such offended party is Ron Jupiter, Killeen resident and member of the NAACP.
Jupiter said the Killeen march represents Dr. King’s historic march and is important toward preserving the ideals of the United States. Dr. King delivered his, “I Have a Dream,” speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in August 1963.
“The commemoration of the march has become a proud tradition of our beautiful city and a moral reflection of our diversity,” Jupiter said.
Stunned by the change in venue of this year’s event from the symbolic center of power that is City Hall to a local city park, Jupiter said residents should not take anything for granted.
“As a community, we must stay vigilant in our efforts to protect our gains and continue to improve in our political and economic shortfalls,” he said. “We must never forget the price paid by our predecessors.”
While Jupiter sees the change in venue as a reflection of the subtle opposition to the purpose of the march, he said it only serves to strengthen his resolve and commitment to the struggle.
He draws encouragement from the words of the late Dr. King, “If you can’t fly run, if you can’t run, walk if you can’t walk, crawl. But by all means, keep moving.”
Former Killeen mayor Dan Corbin said he recognizes the difficulty of decisions like limiting funding and support of community events in light of budget constraints.
“I know the city of Killeen is having tremendous budget constraints because of the four million dollars of revenue they are losing because of the 100 percent disabled veterans tax exemption on their homes,” Corbin said. “It’s a real problem for cities like Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove.”
Corbin said the issue boils down to who should pay for the community events - the taxpayers or the event organizers.
As a member of the NAACP, Corbin said, the organization could easily raise $1,200 without having the taxpayers cover it, but it is also a question of the respect of the national holiday and what it stands for.
“Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a very important holiday — for a lot of people it is just as important as Christmas and Veterans Day,” Corbin said.
As a past city council member and mayor, Corbin said he would add the march to the list of supported events. However, when budgetary constraints cause the city to have to cut back on a variety of things that affect residents’ quality of life, he understands it can be a tough call.
While there was no formal announcement of the effect of the policy, once adopted, the Governing Standards and Expectations document was made available for public review on the City’s website.
But Driver-Moultrie stated she believed organizations with long-time relationships with the city should have been informed of the policy as well.
“I don’t know why organizations that repetitively used city services weren’t contacted about this new policy,” Driver-Moultrie said.
Shine said planners for events not sponsored by the city are notified of any particular charges when requests for a permit are received, she said.
Driver-Moultrie said an individual offered to pay the $1,200 fee to the city on Tuesday, but since the venue had been changed and finalized four days prior, on Jan. 11, the members of the NAACP thought another change in venue would be too confusing to community members.
Requests for events that may have been left off the list in error can be considered for inclusion when the list is reconsidered in June, Shine said. Driver-Moultrie said she has already sent an email to the city requesting that the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March be added to the list.
But June will not come in enough time to affect this year’s march.
“It’s a quick fix, it’s an easy fix, but with it being so close to the MLK march, we were just more in shock, that this is what has transpired,” Driver-Moultrie said. “It was just unexpected. Very unexpected.”
Driver-Moultrie has also signed up to address the City Council during the citizens’ petitions portion of the City Council workshop Tuesday. She plans to address city involvement in the Juneteenth Parade, as well as the march honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“At the end of the day, we’re still going to march,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Whether we march downtown or march at Lion’s Club Park, we’re still going to march.”
The march will now begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen. Lineup for the event begins at 8:30 a.m.
A program to honor Dr. King will follow the march at 11 a.m. at the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 Zephyr Road.
“The members of the NAACP want to strongly encourage everyone to come out and support the MLK march and program,” Driver-Moultrie said.
