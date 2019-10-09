Rooftops

Examples impervious cover of include rooftops, driveways, walkways, patios, sheds, parking lots and loading docks.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Some Killeen home and property owners will see an adjustment in their drainage utility fees next year.  

The fee is a monthly charge to all properties based on impervious cover, surfaces that do not allow rainfall to absorb into the soil creating runoff into waterways. Examples include rooftops, driveways, walkways, patios, sheds, parking lots and loading docks.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff reporter Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald fulltime in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.