Killeen Public Works Director David Olson is leaving the city of Killeen, city officials confirmed.
Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said she learned of Olson’s departure in a budget meeting Thursday with City Manager Ron Olson.
She said David Olson is leaving the city of Killeen to take the assistant city manager post in Temple.
“I think it’s a good promotion for him,” Fleming said. “I’m happy for him.”
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said Olson will start March 18. Myers said Olson was among six finalists from a field of 89 total applicants.
Killeen Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said Olson has notified the city of his resignation, and that his last day is March 15. City Engineer Danielle Singh has been named interim public works director.
Olson could not be immediately reached for comment.
Olson originally joined the city in January 2016 as a transportation director with past experience as a project manager and licensed engineer with experience working in Central Texas.
When he was hired, the city said Olson is a licensed professional engineer and certified floodplain manager who previously worked as a project manager for Halff Associates. At the time, he had nine years of engineering experience including project management, engineering department management and project engineering, and graduated from Texas A&M University.
(0) comments
