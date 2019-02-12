Killeen school board talks Craft's contract

The Killeen ISD school board Tuesday night discussed potential amendments to the contract for Superintendent John Craft.
Craft’s contract renewal, extension and compensation was discussed in closed session for more than two hours among school board members at the district headquarters on W.S. Young Drive.
The school board did not reopen in public session before press time.
On Jan. 22, the board unanimously decided to extend Craft’s contract through June 30, 2023, tacking two more years onto the superintendent’s contract with the district.
In the past year, Craft toured district schools and held forums outlining the voter-approved $426 million bond program, which is paying for new schools and renovations to older campuses.
In 2012, Craft was hired as deputy superintendent of KISD, and was made superintendent in 2015 when former superintendent Robert Muller left the district.
Craft has a 2010 doctorate in education administration from Tarleton State University.
He has worked in the education field since 1999, starting out as a physical education teacher and was later a high school biology teacher.
In other business, the school board also approved $71,000 in scholarships to help 20 graduating seniors attend college this fall.
The money comes from endowments to the school district from Parrie Haynes, Franklin and Emily Pratt, Maude Moore Wood, Ira Cross, Jr. and Amanda Ware. The 20 recipients of the scholarships will be determined later in the year.
The scholarship amounts for the 20 recipients will range from $2,500 to $5,000 each.
Moreover, the school board officially ordered a regular election to be held on May 4, 2019 for seats on the school board.
Voters in May will select board members for Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3, all three-year terms, and Place 5, a one-year unexpired term.
mpayne@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7553
