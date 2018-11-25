By Katelyn Robertson
Killeen Daily Herald
The Killeen Independent School District will meet Tuesday for its regular scheduled workshop.
One item on the agenda is a five-year, $1 million grant the district received to fund a mobile STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lab.
The grant opportunity and application process were discussed at the April 24 board workshop, and KISD has since been awarded the grant.
The grant targets expanding the district’s STEM education to the elementary level by providing hands-on learning through the mobile lab. The lab will also provide increased opportunities for parent involvement, according to the meeting agenda.
Also on the agenda, reviews and updates of several district policies, to include compensation plans for employees, employee standards of conduct and student welfare, as well as an annual review of the district’s purchasing and acquisition policy.
The board will also discuss the schematic designs for the Pershing Park/ Sugar Loaf consolidation campus, the Clifton Park/ Bellaire consolidation campus, and the Killeen High School renovation project.
The workshop will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive, and is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.