The city of Killeen is soliciting bids for around 3,000 feet of water supply lines that will run on the south side of Chaparral Road and eventually connect to a new treatment plant on the shores of Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
The bid, part of the city’s South Water Supply Project, will provide a lower-pressure plane water main that will run along Chaparral Road from the intersection of Purple Martin Drive to the intersection of Featherline Road. The 3,000 feet of pipe are the first phase of a project that will connect the under-construction Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 plant to future growth corridors in south Killeen.
The city has budgeted the first phase at $1.5 million. Bids are due back to the city Nov. 14.
The new main will run just north of the Bell County Municipal Utility District No. 2, or “Turnbo Ranch,” an around 3,750-home subdivision scheduled for construction on Killeen’s southern borders.
The Killeen City Council approved a consent agreement with the district in 2013 that locks the city into multiple infrastructure “oversizing” stipulations, including the expansion of Chaparral Road and the construction of a 3-million-gallon above-ground water storage tank. The city is currently seeking funding to pay for the Chaparral improvements, which would expand the two-lane county road to a four-lane thoroughfare with a center turn lane.
In September, the district’s board of directors approved a 2019 property tax rate of 95 cents per $100 of taxable value assessed, which will be levied on future district homeowners to reimburse the cost of building infrastructure.
Josh Welch, vice president of development for WB Development, which is building out the subdivision, said Sept. 18 the tax rate was set with the intention of putting up homes in the coming fiscal year. Welch said there has not been any land cleared yet at the site southwest of Chaparral and Featherline roads.
“There has not been any dirt moved or building progress on site,” Welch said in an email. “Right now it is still in the planning and design phase.”
Meanwhile, construction on the $46.1-million Stillhouse treatment plant is well underway with scheduled completion in early 2020. The water district currently treats water solely at a more than 60-year-old plant on Belton Lake.
Killeen is one of six area partners on the Stillhouse plant and will receive the lion’s share of water the plant pulls from the lake. The plant is expected to have a maximum delivery rate of 17 million gallons of water per day, with Killeen receiving an additional 10 million gallons per day.
To pay for the construction, the district began issuing debt in 2014 following agreements with area cities and others purchasing water to help pay back the principal and interest of the bonds.
Killeen ratepayers will be responsible for covering about 50 percent of the debt issued for the plant, which would be paid off through 2037.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.