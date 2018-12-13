The city of Killeen is seeking a replacement for its mixed beverage vendor at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center after an internal audit completed in May showed significant losses and inconsistent bookkeeping.
On Monday, the city issued bid requests for a new vendor to take over beverage sales at the conference center, the Special Events Center and the Killeen Rodeo.
According to an investigation from city auditor Matthew Grady completed in May, the current vendor, Jester’s, reported significant discrepancies in monthly inventory reports submitted by their employees.
The scope of the audit covered Oct. 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2017.
Jester’s agreement with the city is set to expire in March 2019. They have been employed by the city since 2005.
In his report, Grady said Jester’s management led to an inventory loss of about $3,000 for fiscal year 2017. Grady attributed those losses to a number of factors, including poor barkeeping and inconsistent accounting.
Grady also noted a number of improvements new city management put in place to deter loss. A new point-of-sale system was installed in December 2016 during the scope of the audit to modernize sales operations, allowing for cash and credit card payments and itemized sales reports.
Security cameras were installed in February 2017 to monitor areas where inventory is stored. Lidded bar coolers replaced the former open tubs providing for better inventory control.
Bids are due back to the city at 2 p.m. Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.