As the city of Killeen prepares for an ambitious redesign of its City Council chambers, officials are seeking proposals for an overhaul of the space’s audio-visual technology.
According to a request for proposals posted online, the city is seeking contractors to upgrade the chambers’ audio and sound equipment as well as provide “modern view and display equipment.”
Proposals are due to the city by 2 p.m. Monday.
On July 10, the council approved a $277,407 contract to cosmetically upgrade the chambers to include accommodations for meetings, workshops and executive sessions at the current facility at City Hall. The council currently conducts its nonvoting workshops in the Utilities Collection Building across the street from City Hall.
The redesign will also include new electrical wiring, HVAC, lighting, and superficial improvements to include carpet, upholstery, paint, window shades and a re-designed council dais.
The council voted 5-1 to approve the makeover project with Councilman Gregory Johnson voted against the resolution.
The original plan included both cosmetic improvements and audio-visual upgrades, but the city opted to split the proposals in two after receiving a wide disparity in figures during the original bidding process.
According to the city, both projects will be paid for with Public, Educational or Governmental funds, which are paid by cable providers as a requirement for their state franchise. The PEG funds are use limited to expenditures that improve a governmental access channel.
The construction project is scheduled to begin in August, according to Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine.
While improvements are made, all workshops and regular voting meetings will be held at the Utilities Collection Building at 210 W. Avenue C.
