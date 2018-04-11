Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $651 million in sales tax allocations in April, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $1.79 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.64 percent increase from April 2017’s allocation, the release stated.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 5 percent increase from the allocations distributed in April 2017, with Texas counties receiving the biggest increase of 11.4 percent from last year.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.43 million in sales tax allocations in April, a decrease of 0.3 percent from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $476,845, a 0.21 percent increase from April 2017.
Nolanville saw a sales tax percentage decrease for the past month, receiving $38,364 this month, a 9.83 percent decrease over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $1.6 million, a 3.6 percent decrease from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $362,064, a 5.84 percent increase from last April’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $181,933 for an 0.45 percent increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 9.54 percent increase in April allocations from last year; it is set to receive $360,832.
Gatesville saw an 8.92 percent increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $165,315 in April.
