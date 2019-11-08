Killeen Senior Centers will host the annual Giving Thanks Luncheon Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Killeen Civic & Conference Center. The event is free for senior citizens, age 55 and older.
The luncheon is organized each year to bring senior citizens together in celebration of the holiday season. In addition to a traditional holiday meal, there will be festive entertainment and fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.