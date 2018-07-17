Some elderly and disabled Killeen residents were sitting outside in sweltering heat and lost all the food in their refrigerators after a power outage Tuesday, according to family members and residents of High View Homes.
Janice Taylor with Killeen Housing Authority, which runs High View Homes, on Wolf Street in central Killeen, said the power was expected to be resorted around 6 or 6:30 Tuesday night. She said she was notified it was out around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Taylor said 70 residences at High View Homes were without power.
Power company Oncor said the outage was internal to High View Homes — a complex of duplexes — and all Oncor equipment was working properly.
Brandy Wilkerson, who has a relative who lives in High View Homes, said she saw a paraplegic rolling in a wheelchair outside of their duplex trying to cool down. Others in the duplex were asking for working microwaves, she said.
"All of the food in their refrigerators — it's all bad," Wilkerson said. "They have to throw it away."
Many of the residents are seniors or disabled and are on fixed incomes, and only get paid once per month, she said.
She said the housing authority did hold an impromptu spaghetti lunch at it's Moss Rose recreation center in Killeen, where residents could cool down, but it's unclear if everyone was able to go.
"KHA manages and maintains 145 Public Housing rental units for eligible low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities. Our units are divided into two locations within the city limits of Killeen, High View Homes and Moss Rose Homes," according to KHA's website.
The temperature reached over 100 degrees on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.